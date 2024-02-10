Last year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame festivities were mudded by co-founder Jann Wenner’s disparaging remarks about Black artists and women. Now that Wenner has reportedly been removed from all levels of the ceremony, the 2024 process can focus back on the contributions of entertainers across genres.

On Saturday, February 10, the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame class nominees have been announced. Among the potential inductees are Mariah Carey, Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Sinéad O’Connor, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B & Rakim, Foreigner, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sade, A Tribe Called Quest, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, and Kool & The Gang.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2024 Nominees! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be returning to @ABCNetwork and @Disneyplus. Cast your ballot in the Fan Vote: https://t.co/keewGnGnnD pic.twitter.com/9zwxXCEujg — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 10, 2024

The most interesting acts on the nomination list are Cher and A Tribe Called Quest, as both have been called out semi-recently for being snubbed. In December, during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher called out the organization for “snubbing” her in the past.

“It took four of them to be one of me,” she said. “And I’m not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! I’m not kidding you; I was about to say sh*tting you! You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars… I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves…I changed music forever with ‘Believe.’”

A Tribe Called Quest has been nominated multiple times but hasn’t been formally inducted. In 2023, former member Consequence spoke to TMZ about the “snub.”

“This is the family tree for me,” he said. “This is the tree that brought you G.O.O.D Music. This is the tree that allowed Common Sense to be Common. This is the right-hand man to De La Soul. Stop me when I’m lying. What we not gonna do is keep subjugating that name, A Tribe Called Quest, to a white popularity contest.”

The voting members of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame have their work cut out for them.