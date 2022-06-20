The Mars Volta, consisting of members Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, are no stranger to teasing things. Since breaking up in 2013, the band posted a cryptic video last year teasing what would end up being La Realidad De Los Sueños, a massive, career-spanning box set. “It not only contains the band’s whole studio discography,” the description read, “but also some true treasures like ‘Landscape Tantrums,’ unreleased material from the De-Loused In The Comatorium Sessions and a photo-book with exclusive behind-the-scenes shots.”

Now they’re teasing something again in an even weirder way. There is a cube installation in Grand Park, Los Angeles, whose longitude and latitude coordinates were tweeted by the band’s account. Inside is a three-minute preview of a new single in a decade—their first new material in a decade. No cell phones are allowed inside.

After seeing the major success of their 18 LP box set La Realidad De Los Sueños, The Mars Volta announced last year that they were focusing on reissuing individual albums. They made newly-pressed vinyl of each of their six LPs, including their debut EP Tremulant and Landscape Tantrums, the recently discovered eight-song collection of recordings that eventually became their debut studio album De-Loused In The Comatorium.

