It’s something everyone from Wiz Khalifa to Bebe Rexha to Adele to Sexyy Red has unfortunately had to deal with: fans throwing objects at them during concerts. The latest victim was Zach Bryan, who reprimanded someone in the audience at a recent show in Tacoma, Washington.

In a video posted to Country Central, Bryan stopped mid-song when an unidentified object was hurled in his direction. “Who threw this? Who was it? Does anyone know?” he asked the Tacoma Dome audience. “Don’t throw sh*t at concerts, huh? And if you guys do know who threw it, you need to get ’em outta here, if we ever find out who did it.”

You can watch the incident here.

Bryan, who was nominated for 21 awards at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, recently hinted that he might quit touring for good. “After not being home for a year and a half I drove out to my mother’s gravestone in the dead of night a few days back on familiar Oklahoma roads and I came to realize just like in the past, that she never would call me again,” he wrote on Instagram. “Told her I quit touring because I got accepted to get my masters in Paris next year.”