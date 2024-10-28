Plenty of rock bands have played the Super Bowl halftime show, but the NFL hasn’t shown any love for metal. Joe Duplantier, the frontman for legendary French metal group Gojira, wants that to change.

“I think Metallica belongs in the halftime performance of the Super Bowl,” he said on Full Metal Jackie’s radio show, according to Loudwire. “It’s a shame that they were never invited. That would make sense. I hope we will get to see that.”

Duplantier makes the case that songs like “Master Of Puppets” and “Enter Sandman” are big enough for the Super Bowl. “Imagine that! Metallica is known in the sports world,” he continued. “A lot of pitchers walk to the mound with ‘Enter Sandman’ or at football games I hear a lot, their music is very present. They just deserve to do the halftime. It would be a total success.”

The closest the Super Bowl halftime show has come to anything resembling metal is, uh, Paul McCartney doing “Live And Let Die”? The Who? Slash joining the Black Eyed Peas for “Sweet Child O’ Mine”? But if Metallica isn’t interested in the gig, maybe it should go to Gojira is interested. They know a thing or two about kick-ass performances for millions of people.