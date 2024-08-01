In late June, the New York-bred collective Michelle announced Songs About You Specifically simultaneous with the release of “Oontz,” a groovy track. “Mentos And Coke,” out now, slows down the tempo but ups the emotional intensity.

“‘Mentos and Coke’ is for the person you can’t help but lose yourself to,” Michelle — comprised of Sofia D’Angelo, Julian Kaufman, Charlie Kilgore, Layla Ku, Emma Lee, and Jamee Lockard — said in a statement. “The one you just can’t stand, and can’t stand to live without.”

In the song, Michelle make perfect use of Mentos and Coke as metaphorical material for an on-and-off relationship (or situationship, more likely) that may be drawing to a close as autumn approaches.

Listen to “Mentos And Coke” above, and find more about Songs About You Specifically below.