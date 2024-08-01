In late June, the New York-bred collective Michelle announced Songs About You Specifically simultaneous with the release of “Oontz,” a groovy track. “Mentos And Coke,” out now, slows down the tempo but ups the emotional intensity.
“‘Mentos and Coke’ is for the person you can’t help but lose yourself to,” Michelle — comprised of Sofia D’Angelo, Julian Kaufman, Charlie Kilgore, Layla Ku, Emma Lee, and Jamee Lockard — said in a statement. “The one you just can’t stand, and can’t stand to live without.”
In the song, Michelle make perfect use of Mentos and Coke as metaphorical material for an on-and-off relationship (or situationship, more likely) that may be drawing to a close as autumn approaches.
Listen to “Mentos And Coke” above, and find more about Songs About You Specifically below.
Michelle’s Songs About You Specifically Album Cover Artwork
Michelle’s Songs About You Specifically Tracklist
1. “Mentos And Coke”
2. “Blissing”
3. “Akira”
4. “Cathy”
5. “Dropout”
6. “Noah”
7. “Missing On One”
8. “I’m Not Trying”
9. “Oontz”
10. “Painkiller”
11. “Trackstar”
Michelle’s 2024 Tour Dates
08/02 — Toronto, ON @ History *
08/03 — Toronto, ON @ History *
08/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
08/06 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
08/08 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
08/09 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
08/10 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem *
08/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *
08/13 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
08/14 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *
08/17 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
08/19 — Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Floria Fairgrounds *
08/20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *
08/21 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *
10/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/01 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
11/03 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/08 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
11/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/13 — San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego
11/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
* supporting Still Woozy
Songs About You Specifically is out 9/27 via Atlantic Records/Transgressive. Find more information here.