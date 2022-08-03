It’s been an astounding 60 years since The Rolling Stones formed, so Mick Jagger has been performing live for a long time now. Even after all these years, it looks like Jagger is still having a ton of fun on stage, especially at a recent concert.

At a performance in Spain (as Daily Mail notes), as the band played “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Jagger spotted a female fan who had gone ahead and removed her top, leaving her chest exposed for all to see as she bounced around seated on top of somebody’s shoulders. Jagger took notice and decided to return the favor by lifting his own shirt up. Jagger shared a video of the fun moment on his Instagram Story.

Jumping Jack FLASH! Mick Jagger delights fans as he lifts up his top https://t.co/gLh6fjOXU0 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 3, 2022

It’s nice to see Jagger doing well, as Rolling Stones had to cancel a June concert after Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. Elsewhere, Jagger found himself in the news back in May after sharing his thoughts on Harry Styles, saying, “I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

