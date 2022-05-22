On Friday, Harry Styles released his highly anticipated third album Harry’s House. The project arrives with 13 songs, no guest features, and production from Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, Samuel Witte, and more. It’s set to be Harry’s biggest album yet and proof of that can be seen through the success of the project’s lead single “As It Was” which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart. It also became 2022’s first Platinum track less than a month after its release. Despite all of these highs, Mick Jagger doesn’t seem too keen on Styles, at least that’s what his recent comments about him tell us.

During an interview with The London Times, The Rolling Stones’ lead vocalist delivered interesting comments about Styles. Jagger kicked things off by saying he has “an easy relationship” with Styles, but things went left afterward. “I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” Jagger added. “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

For what it’s worth, Styles has openly called Jagger a big influence on his music and style. “When I look at them, I don’t know what it is, but it’s this, this something special,” Styles said about Jagger and other music greats in a 2019 interview with L’Officiel. During a 2015 interview with the Mail on Sunday’s Event Magazine, Jagger had kinder words for Styles.

“He’s got it going on. I know him, he comes to see me in lots of shows,” Jagger said. “And yeah, I can see the influence. But I don’t say anything to him, I just tell him he looks nice. I like him. He’s very decent.”

You can read Jagger’s full interview with The London Times here.

Harry’s House is out now via Columbia Records. You can stream it here.