Post Malone is living his rock star life on the road, with his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour making stops across North America. While fans enjoy the “Mourning” rapper’s sold-out shows, the real party might actually be taking place backstage. In a video posted to Twitter, Post Malone and Militarie Gun’s frontman Ian Shelton had an epic impromptu performance of the band’s breakout song “Do It Faster.”

In the video, the pair screamed the lyrics “Push me up, push me ou-out / Waste my time, waste my life /As I sit and wait for you /I don’t see, when it’s up to me / Why I got to be your stooge.””As they did, things momentarily became too lively, as they began to spill the beverage out of Shelton’s cup. But neither were fazed as they continued singing.

After the clip went live, fans of the group demanded a future collaboration from the musicians. One flat-out asked, “Collab when?”

Another is hoping for a full hardcore project from Post Malone, writing, “The video of him screaming on stage and now this! When will post malone release his hardcore album😌.”

Malone recently shared that new music is on the way. On Instagram, he told his fans, “I’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and I am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. You make my heartbeat. I just wanted to say hi, and hopefully, I’ll be posting more on here. My brain is in a super dope place, and I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”