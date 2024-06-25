Today, Post Malone announced the dates for his F-1 Trillion Tour , which will likely pull in a decidedly different fan base than usual thanks to his recent collabs with Morgan Wallen (“ I Had Some Help “) and Blake Shelton (“ Pour Me A Drink “). The tour kicks off in Salt Lake City and concludes a month and a half later, fittingly, in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information about how you can get tickets, read on.

Tickets go on sale on July 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi members can sign up for a presale starting June 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

You can find tickets for the F-1 Trillion Tour on LiveNation.com .

How Much Are Tickets For Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion Tour

Ticket prices for the F-1 Trillion Tour are unknown at the moment, but the first presale on June 26 will reveal the price to expect for tickets.

Post Malone 2024 Tour Dates: F-1 Trillion Tour

09/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/12 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/16 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

09/18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/20 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

09/21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

09/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

09/25 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/28 — New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival *

09/29 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

10/01 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

10/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10/07 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/09 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

10/13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/15 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/17 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

10/19 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

* festival performance