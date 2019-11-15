Indie

Modest Mouse’s New Song Is A Plea To Attend Their ‘Ice Cream Party’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Modest Mouse haven’t been super active since releasing their latest album, Strangers To Ourselves, in 2015. The group has shown signs of life in 2019, though. In March, they shared the energetic “Poison The Well,” and they followed that up in April with the quick-hitting “I’m Still Here.” Now Isaac Brock and company have returned with a new tune, the six-minute “Ice Cream Party.”

On the surface, the song might sound lighthearted and silly, with its repeated requests to “please come over” to “an ice cream party at my house.” The track is not as light as the title may suggest, though. At one point, Brock sings, “Well my father doesn’t bring the belt no more / It’s alright would you please come over? / Sure you’ve heard that him and mom are separated and he’s gone / He won’t be around / Oh, an ice cream party in my house.”

The band is currently near the end of a tour with The Black Keys, which kicked off in September and which wraps up next weekend. Once those shows are over, the group is getting back on the road, as they recently announced a brief stretch of December concerts to close out 2019.

Listen to “Ice Cream Party” above.

Around The Web

Listen To This

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

by: Twitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:
×