Modest Mouse’s New Song Is A Plea To Attend Their ‘Ice Cream Party’

Modest Mouse haven’t been super active since releasing their latest album, Strangers To Ourselves, in 2015. The group has shown signs of life in 2019, though. In March, they shared the energetic “Poison The Well,” and they followed that up in April with the quick-hitting “I’m Still Here.” Now Isaac Brock and company have returned with a new tune, the six-minute “Ice Cream Party.”

On the surface, the song might sound lighthearted and silly, with its repeated requests to “please come over” to “an ice cream party at my house.” The track is not as light as the title may suggest, though. At one point, Brock sings, “Well my father doesn’t bring the belt no more / It’s alright would you please come over? / Sure you’ve heard that him and mom are separated and he’s gone / He won’t be around / Oh, an ice cream party in my house.”

The band is currently near the end of a tour with The Black Keys, which kicked off in September and which wraps up next weekend. Once those shows are over, the group is getting back on the road, as they recently announced a brief stretch of December concerts to close out 2019.

December dates… 12/7 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

12/8 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

12/10 Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

12/11 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

12/13 Vail, CO – Vail Snow Days

12/14 Aspen, CO – Belly Up pic.twitter.com/9noV206cyX — Modest Mouse (@modestmouseband) October 29, 2019

Listen to “Ice Cream Party” above.