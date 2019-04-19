Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Modest Mouse’s most recent album, Stranger To Ourselves, came out in 2015. Since then, they’ve kept pretty quiet in terms of releasing new music. That is, until recently, when there have been signs of life from within the Modest Moues camp: In March, it was announced that they would be touring with The Black Keys, and not long after that, they released the single “Poison The Well,” which served as their first new single in four years.

The song was released as a Record Store Day 7-inch single, accompanied by the B-side “I’m Still Here,” and now that song has been made available digitally. Clocking in at barely over 90 seconds, “I’m Still Here” shows Modest Mouse adopting a bit of a lo-fi aesthetic on the jangly, garage pop song.

The band has been active recently, but there’s no word yet on when their next album might be on its way. Shortly following the release of We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, Brock said its follow-up would be out “as soon as legally possible,” a quick turnaround that did not come to be.

Listen to “I’m Still Here” above, and find Modest Mouse’s upcoming tour dates with The Black Keys here.