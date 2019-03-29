Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Modest Mouse tend to take their time between albums. Their most recent record, Strangers To Ourselves, dropped in 2015, and before that, We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank came out in 2007. Lately, though, there have been hints that it might not take another eight years for a new Modest Mouse album. It was announced a couple weeks ago that they would head out on tour with The Black Keys, and over the past week, the band has hinted that something new was coming.

Now, it might be happening: The band has shared “Poison The Well,” their first single since 2015. If you enjoy Modest Mouse, you’ll enjoy this. “Poison The Well” is a characteristically high-energy alternative rocker that’s led by Isaac Brock’s idiosyncratic vocals, aggressive guitars, and is otherwise in line with the band’s canon.

There’s no word yet on when the band’s next album might come out, but this recent flurry of activity suggests that one might be on its way. Shortly after We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank was released, Brock said its follow-up would be out “as soon as legally possible,” and while that quick turnaround ultimately didn’t come to pass, perhaps it will actually arrive in 2019.

Listen to “Poison The Well” above, and find their upcoming tour dates with The Black Keys here.