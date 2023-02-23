And Just Like That… did a masterful job of throwing fans off their scent ahead of the reboot series’ HBO Max debut in December 2021. Executive producer and showrunner Michael Patrick King admitted he and his team staged fake scenes to hide the death of Chris Noth’s Mr. Big. (Remember the Peloton fiasco?)

But it would be just cruel to tease a Sam Smith cameo and not deliver.

According to Deadline on Wednesday, February 22, Smith “is set to appear in Season 2,” though “details of the character Smith will play will remain under wraps.”

All we have to go from for now is a shared Instagram post from Smith and And Just Like That… captioned, “Up to something unholy on set.” Of course, that’s a cheeky reference to Smith’s Grammy-winning pop behemoth “Unholy” with Kim Petras.

And Just Like That… initially was billed as a limited series revival of Sex And The City, but it was renewed for a second season last March.

By June, it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall’s famed Samantha Jones will be featured again in the new season — presumably still off-camera, considering Cattrall hasn’t publicly taken back any of her vitriol toward her former castmates. Additionally, King told Variety in October that Sara Ramirez will reprise her controversial Che Diaz character, while Deadline reported around the same time that Tony Danza had signed on for a recurring role that may or may not be as Che’s father.

More recently, Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted filming with John Corbett. The And Just Like That… Instagram teased stills of SJP’s Carrie and Corbett’s Aidan seemingly rekindling their old flame.

And Just Like That…‘s second season has yet to release a trailer or set a release date.