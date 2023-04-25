Country fans were not happy on Saturday (April 22) when Morgan Wallen was minutes away from his set in Oxford, Mississippi when it was announced he wouldn’t be performing. They’d sat through openers Bailey Zimmerman, Ernest, and Hardy, but then a message flashed across the screen on stage that no more music was coming.

“After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better,” the Lil Durk collaborator revealed on his Instagram Story. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

This explanation hasn’t served as consolation for audience members. According to TMZ, fan Brandi Burcham has filed a lawsuit against Wallen, accusing him of breach of contract and negligence. In it, she mentions that Wallen didn’t perform, and reimbursements haven’t been provided yet. She also shared that those ticket refunds do not account for “out of pocket expenses,” such as transportation and lodging.

Burcham is looking to make it a class action lawsuit so other fans can join her as well.