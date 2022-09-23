Earlier this year, Toronto act MorMor released “Far Apart,” his first song since 2020. Today he has announced his debut full-length Semblance to follow up the EPs he’s unveiled over the last few years. It will arrive this November and the new single “Chasing Ghosts” is out now, along with some new tour dates as well.

About “Chasing Ghosts,” he said, “I felt that this character was from a similar world to the one that we had built for ‘Don’t Cry’; therefore I decided to use this medium to tell the story. There’s a certain limitlessness when it comes to animation that I deeply appreciate. It is possible to create worlds that are not confined to the same kind of logic that exists outside of this medium.”

Listen to “Chasing Ghosts” above. Check out the Semblance artwork and tracklist below, as well as MorMor’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Dawn”

2. “Seasons Change”

3. “Far Apart”

4. “Here It Goes Again”

5. “Days End”

6. “Crawl”

7. “Chasing Ghost”

8. “Don’t Cry”

9. “Lifeless”

10. “Better At Letting Go”

11. “Quiet Heart”

01/20 — Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

01/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

01/22 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

01/24 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

01/26 — Toronto, ON @ AXIS Club

01/28 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

01/31 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

02/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

02/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

Semblance is out 11/4. Pre-order it here.