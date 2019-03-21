Micaiah Carter

Early last year, Toronto musician MorMor shared his debut single, “Heaven’s Only Wishful,” and generated a ton of buzz for himself off the strength of just that one track. A few months later, he released his debut EP, named after the song, and now it appears that he’s getting ready to drop another one. before 2018 ended, he shared “Pass The Hours,” his first new music since the EP. Now he’s back with another new track, “Outside.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

MorMor isn’t easily described by genre terms, but the new song is in the same vein as his previous soulful, synthy, indie-leaning material. The song is accompanied by a Duncan Loudon-directed video, in which a sad clown finds himself feeling alone. MorMor said of the song, “‘Outside’ was written at a time when I was quite isolated. I’ve always felt rather alienated, so I wanted to ensnare that feeling and make it my own.”

He hasn’t announced his next release yet, but press materials say that “Outside” comes from “a forthcoming EP arriving later this year.”

Listen to “Outside” above, and check out MorMor’s upcoming tour dates below.