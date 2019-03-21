MorMor Embraces His Alienation On ‘Outside,’ From His Next EP That’s Due Later This Year

03.21.19 47 mins ago

Micaiah Carter

Early last year, Toronto musician MorMor shared his debut single, “Heaven’s Only Wishful,” and generated a ton of buzz for himself off the strength of just that one track. A few months later, he released his debut EP, named after the song, and now it appears that he’s getting ready to drop another one. before 2018 ended, he shared “Pass The Hours,” his first new music since the EP. Now he’s back with another new track, “Outside.”

MorMor isn’t easily described by genre terms, but the new song is in the same vein as his previous soulful, synthy, indie-leaning material. The song is accompanied by a Duncan Loudon-directed video, in which a sad clown finds himself feeling alone. MorMor said of the song, “‘Outside’ was written at a time when I was quite isolated. I’ve always felt rather alienated, so I wanted to ensnare that feeling and make it my own.”

He hasn’t announced his next release yet, but press materials say that “Outside” comes from “a forthcoming EP arriving later this year.”

Listen to “Outside” above, and check out MorMor’s upcoming tour dates below.

Around The Web

TAGSMorMoroutside
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP