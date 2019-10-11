Indie

MorMor Takes Yet Another Creative Turn On His Epic New Single ‘Won’t Let You’

MorMor’s year began when he released the single “Outside,” which at the time was said to appear on “a forthcoming EP arriving later this year.” In May, he released said EP, Some Place Else. Now he has shared his first piece of new music since then, a single called “Won’t Let You.”

MorMor has made a name for himself as an artist who isn’t easily defined, and on “Won’t Let You,” he again treads new waters. The song begins with vocoded vocals before progressing to its string-laden, R&B-meets-Sigur Rós chorus. It’s not clear if the song is set to appear on another EP (or perhaps a full-length album), but a press release says to “stay tuned for more from MorMor coming soon.”

MorMor also recently announced a hometown show as part of Red Bull Music Festival Toronto, featuring Kelsey Lu and other guests. On top of that, he also has a short run of European tour dates coming up later this month and in November.

Listen to “Won’t Let You” above, and find MorMor’s upcoming tour dates below.

10/17 — Toronto, ON @ Berkeley Church
10/30 — Berlin, Germany @ Kantine Am Berghain
11/01 — Turin, Italy @ Club To Club Festival
11/02 — London, UK @ Peckham Audio – NTS show
11/06 — Paris, France @ Maroquinerie
11/08 — Benidorm, Spain @ Primavera Weekender

