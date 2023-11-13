The punk-friendly When We Were Young festival is returning to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a third year in a row in 2024. Except this time, the bands will be performing albums in their entirety. The lineup is led by My Chemical Romance doing all of The Black Parade, as well as Jimmy Eat World (Bleed American), Dashboard Confessional (Dusk And Summer), Pierce the Veil (Collide With The Sky), and A Day to Remember (Homesick). Fall Out Boy will also be performing, although no specific album is identified; maybe a greatest hits set?

Here’s the full lineup in alphabetical order, along with the album being played:

3OH!3 – Want

A Day To Remember – Homesick

Alesana – The Emptiness

The All-American Rejects – The All-American Rejects

Anberlin – Never Take Friendship Personal

Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead

Atreyu – The Curse

August Burns Red – Constellations

Bayside – Bayside

Basement – Colourmeinkindness

Cartel – Chroma

Chiodos – All’s Well That Ends Well

Cobra Starship – ¡Viva La Cobra!

Coheed and Cambria – Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV

Dashboard Confessional – Dusk And Summer

Dance Gavin Dance – Mothership

The Devil Wears Prada – Plagues

The Distillers – Coral Fang

Emery – The Weak’s End

Escape the Fate – This War Is Ours

Fall Out Boy

The Forecast – In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen

Four Year Strong – Enemy Of The World

Hawthorne Heights – The Silence In Black And White

Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American

L.S. Dunes – Self Titled

The Maine – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

Mayday Parade – A Lesson In Romantics

Mom Jeans – Best Buds

Motion City Soundtrack – Commit This To Memory

Movements – Feel Something

My Chemical Romance – The Black Parade

Nada Surf – Let Go

Neck Deep – Life’s Not Out To Get You

New Found Glory – Sticks And Stones

Pierce the Veil – Collide With The Sky

Pretty Girls Make Graves – The New Romance

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Don’t You Fake It

Saosin – Saosin

Saves the Day – Stay What You Are

Senses Fail – Still Searching

Simple Plan – No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls

Silverstein – Discovering the Waterfront

Sleeping with Sirens – Let’s Cheers To This

State Champs – The Finer Things

The Starting Line – Say It Like You Mean It

Story of the Year – Page Avenue

Thursday – Full Collapse

Underoath – They’re Only Chasing Safety

The Used – In Love And Death

We the Kings – We The Kings

The WWWY ’24 presale is this Friday, November 17th. Sign up here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.