All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

On their incredible and sprawling new album, Young Jesus are not tied down by the influence of any genre classification. Across its seven tracks (a few of which clock in over ten minutes in length), Welcome To Conceptual Beach "covers enough sonic ground to encompass Sigur Ròs, Sun Ra, the Dave Matthews Band, and numerous points between and beyond those acts," writes Steven Hyden in a recent review for Uproxx. The Killers — "Dying Breed" With their new album Imploding The Mirage finally only days away, The Killers have shared "Dying Breed," the record's final single. With krautrock-inspired percussion throughout and a Springsteen-esque chorus, the upbeat track is what Derrick Rossignol calls for Uproxx "one of the most exciting tracks from this album cycle so far."

Sufjan Stevens — “Video Game” Although the first two singles from Sufjan Stevens’ forthcoming LP The Ascension both ran over ten minutes, the latest single “Video Game” embraces a more traditional runtime. A more straightforward synth-based indie pop track, “Video Game” is a track that Stevens said in a statement is meant to emphasize the idea that “your worth (invaluable) should never be based on other people’s approval (ephemeral).” Slow Pulp — “Falling Apart” Slow Pulp wrote an album’s worth of material while on tour last year with Alex G, but then a number of factors caused the band to scrap the project and start from scratch. The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown gave the band space and time to reconvene and start writing again, and “Falling Apart” is the first taste of the results. The slow track features roomy production with gorgeous flourishes of violin to anchor the melodies, and grapples with the ongoing back and forth that is needed to tell yourself everything is going to be alright.

Helena Deland — “Someone New” Along with the announcement of her debut full-length Someone New, Helena Deland shared the song of the same name. With not much more than light percussion, a guitar, and vocals, the sparse track “is about the validation and relief from one’s internal world that a romantic encounter can offer, but also about becoming aware that there seems to be an expiry date on that type of opportunity for women,” according to a statement. Idles — “Model Village” “Model Village” is the third of four singles ahead of Idles’ new album Ultra Mono, opening with very tight and snappy production for the first verse before exploding into frenetic post-punk on the chorus. “I hated growing up in a city that was really a town that was really a fishbowl,” Idles vocalist Joe Talbot in a statement. “I left as soon as I could, only to realize the fishbowl didn’t exist…just the fish, and they’re everywhere.”

Bartees Strange — “Boomer” Only a few months after releasing the EP Say Goodbye To The Pretty Boy, Bartees Strange is back with the announcement of his debut album and a new single. “Boomer” is what Carolyn Droke calls for Uproxx a “rowdy and unapologetic track,” one that embraces aspects of indie rock, R&B, and hip-hop, which makes for a very exciting listen. Anjimile — “Baby No More” I’ve been excited about the new Anjimile album Giver Taker since hearing its lead single “Maker” earlier this year. “Baby No More” lives up to the hype, with groovy instrumentation and a head-bobbing chorus. According to a statement, the track “is more or less what happens when you’re not a good boyfriend. Although it’s got a very groovy and relatively light-hearted musical vibe, some of the lyrics are quite dark.”