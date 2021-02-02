All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Baio – Dead Hand Control When Chris Baio isn’t playing bass for Vampire Weekend, he is often releasing music under his own name. Dead Hand Control is the latest of such solo releases, but also a bit of a departure from the sounds one would expect, given Vampire Weekend’s recent output. “On his own, Baio delves into electronic textures that stretch into extended, near-proggy song structures, all while singing in a twangy, expressive baritone,” writes Steven Hyden for Uproxx. Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams In the few years since releasing her debut single “Cola” in 2018, Arlo Parks has gotten cosigns from some of the biggest names in music. Collapsed In Sunbeams makes good on the promise of that single, with twelve tracks that distill Parks’ cool factor and knack for lyricism and melody. Much of the album is about finding comfort in oneself, a message that we can all remember these days.

The Sonder Bombs – Clothbound On their sophomore full-length album, The Sonder Bombs sound bigger than ever, thanks to a combination of blunt songwriting and impressive production. The choruses are infectious, and Willow Hawks is given ample space to showcase their impressive vocal range. “While The Sonder Bombs got their start (mostly) in the midwestern DIY emo scene, their latest album Clothbound sets their sights somewhere greater,” I wrote in a recent interview. Frances Quinlan – Likewise Remixes To celebrate the one-year anniversary of their debut solo album Likewise, Frances Quinlan has teamed up with NNAMDÏ and Ryan Hemsworth (with whom they collaborated on Quarter-Life Crisis) for a pair of remixes. Each producer’s version breathes new life into the music, giving them an electronic edge that perfectly compliments Quinlan’s iconic vocal. “How cool to hear a song I wrote be completely transformed into an entirely new story,” Quinlan said in a statement. “Pure magic.”

Buzzy Lee – Spoiled Love Sasha Spielberg began writing her debut album Spoiled Love in Northern California, before continuing to develop the songs in Los Angeles, then finally hopping on a plane to Northern Italy to finalize the tracks and put them to tape with longtime collaborator Nicolas Jaar. The album was written about a breakup, but the different phases of the writing process imbues each song with a sense of space that makes Spoiled Love a very interesting listen. The Killers – “C’est La Vie” It’s been just a few months since The Killers made their surprising comeback with Imploding The Mirage, and to celebrate the release, the veteran rockers have shared a deluxe version of the album. Along with two stripped down live versions of songs on the album, the deluxe edition also included a bonus track called “C’est La Vie,” a funky, lighthearted number that expands the world of Imploding The Mirage.

Ohtis ft. Stef Chura – “Schtaze” On their first single since 2019’s Curve Of Earth, Ohtis teamed up with Stef Chura to tell the story of the Selfish Antisocial Male on their new track “Schtaze,” which doesn’t take itself too seriously, and evokes the feel of a classic slacker rock song from the ’90s. Throughout the track, Sam Swimson and Chura trade verses, recalling a difficult situation from the point of view of a long put-upon girlfriend. Half Waif – “Orange Blossoms” Written shortly after releasing her 2019 effort The Caretaker, “Orange Blossoms” continues Nandi Rose’s journey as a primary caretaker for someone struggling with addiction. The emotional art-rock number is anchored by swelling synth and vocal arrangements, and serves as the A-side of an upcoming 7-inch.

Michelle – “FYO” Continuing their path to world domination in 2021, New York City collective Michelle has shared their first new music of the year with “FYO,” which finds the group’s four lead singers powerfully recounting their experiences growing up with mixed race identities. Despite the track’s heavy topic, the emotional lyrics are delivered smoothly and elegantly over funky beats that keep the track buoyant and danceable. Another Michael – “Big Pop” After the release of their debut LP was delayed by nearly a year, Another Michael’s New Music And Big Pop is finally set for release later this month. On the most recent sampling, the band’s “dynamic energy can be heard throughout the jangly tune’s upbeat chords and earnest lyrics,” writes Carolyn Droke for Uproxx.

The Obsessives – “Lala” Long-running Philadelphia punks The Obsessives haven’t released new music since their self-titled effort in 2017. Now, they’re back with a new EP called Monastery, recorded with Will Yip and released on his budding indie label Memory Music. “Lala” is the first taste of the EP, a shimmering dream-pop number with reverb-soaked guitars and a big hook for the chorus. Nervous Dater – “Middle Child” “Middle Child,” the first single from Nervous Dater’s forthcoming sophomore album Call In The Mess, starts off slow before exploding into a full-band onslaught. Rachel Lightner’s lyrics are verbose and narrative-driven, with the track serving as what Lightner calls in a statement “a culmination of, ‘Ok, you’ve known this for a while, you aren’t a girl,’ and being inspired by friends gave me the freedom to reassess my own identity and come to terms with it in my own way.” Charming Liars – “Pieces” Charming Liars sound larger than life on their latest single “Pieces,” fueled by dynamic alt-rock synthesizers and 30 Seconds To Mars-esque vocal arrangements. It’s a song that “amplifies the pain of division and the feelings associated with our current shattered reality,” the band said in a statement.