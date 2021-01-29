Just last year The Killers made a surprising comeback with a new record called Imploding The Mirage, and tonight they followed up on that by releasing a surprise deluxe version of the album. Along with two stripped down live versions of songs on the album, “Caution” and “Blowback,” it also included a bonus track called “C’est La Vie.”

Though their 2017 record Wonderful Wonderful was, well, not that, Mirage has been getting rave reviews with critics and functioning as a sort of comeback album for a band who was massive in the early 2000s. This new song isn’t directly commenting on that shift, but it does cover the way fates can change rather quickly. The surprise deluxe release is probably not the new music the band has been teasing, especially since they shared what looks like a whole tracklist and Flowers also shared in an interview that they’ve already been back in the studio.

Hey, why not make sure every last piece of the previous era is released before entering a new one? Lord knows, Taylor Swift released plenty of Folklore ephemera before finally pivoting to the Evermore era, and it looks like The Killers are doing the same. Check out the new song above and the full deluxe album here.