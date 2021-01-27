Another Michael Find Infectious Joy In Their Breezy ‘Big Pop’ Single

Philadelphia-based trio Another Michael have been writing songs together since their 2016 EP Sans and now, they are Run For Cover Records’ newest signee. After living together in an apartment, Another Michael were able to put the finishing touches on their debut album, which they’ve previewed with the singles “New Music,” “I Know You’re Wrong,” and, as of Wednesday, the new track “Big Pop.”

Another Michael’s dynamic energy can be heard throughout the jangly tune’s upbeat chords and earnest lyrics. The single offers yet another taste of their forthcoming album New Music And Big Pop, which is slated for a February release.

Speaking about the breezy single, bassist Nick Sebastiano said the song is their way of enjoying their own music:

“‘Big Pop’ is a song about breaking the fourth wall with regards to all things music. It’s about letting go of the more serious habits of being a music fan, as well as the serious habits of being a musician. It’s good to have overwhelming feelings about art that you enjoy, and it’s good to enjoy your own art. We put together the lyric video as extension of that sentiment, hoping to embrace the vulnerability that comes along with loving music. It’s okay to ‘sing-along’ to your own songs. It’s probably healthy in the same way that it’s healthy to enjoy good times while you’ve got them. We felt it fitting to pair this song with some phone videos of good times that we’ve shared together as a group.”

Listen to “Big Pop” above and find Another Michael’s New Music And Big Pop cover art and tracklist below.

1. “New Music”

2. “I Know You’re Wrong”

3. “What Gives?”

4. “My Day”

5. “Big Pop”

6. “What The Hell Is Going On?”

7. “I’m Not Home”

8. “Row”

9. “Hone”

10. “Shaky Cam”

New Music And Big Pop is out 2/19 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.