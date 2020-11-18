While The Sonder Bombs got their start (mostly) in the midwestern DIY emo scene, their latest album Clothbound sets their sights somewhere greater. The band’s songwriting is more focused and concise than ever, Willow Hawks’ vocals take on a new shimmer as they float atop nostalgic instrumental arrangements that hammer home the quartet’s new and improved sound. All of this is exemplified on “The One About You,” a short and sweet number that evokes a classic old-fashioned doo-wop act, and we’re happy to have an exclusive look at the new song below.

To celebrate the new song and new album, Willow Hawks sat down to talk haunted motels, Harry Styles, and Pitch Perfect in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Cathartic, Blunt, Sarcastic, Good.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I want them to think we were the best ukulele-based band in the history of the world.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Cleveland! There’s nothing like a hometown show with all our friends.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My bandmate and best friend Jimmy. He’s the most passionate person I know and that gives me daily inspiration!

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Al’s Finger Licking Good Bar in Tampa, Florida. I had pulled pork bbq with spicy collard greens, mac n cheese, & coleslaw!

What album do you know every word to?

Harry Styles – Fine Line

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

It’s hard to choose but I’d say probably Pixies at the Masonic Auditorium in Cleveland.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Anything I can move around in cuz I like to stomp!

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

For Instagram, I’d say Georgia Maq from Camp Cope. For Twitter, Phoebe Bridgers!

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Vengaboys – “We Like To Party (The Vengabus)”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Jersey Shore Hookup Chart”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Clothbound by The Sonder Bombs.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

The Stardust Motel because that place was f*cking haunted!

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My favorite tattoo is this little vinyl record I have on my hip. I got it the first time I went to NYC and it’s also a matching tattoo with Jimmy!

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Wheatus, Soundgarden

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My high school best friend Katt bought me my first ukulele for my 16th birthday and obviously it changed my life!

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Dump your sh*tty boyfriend and start making music NOW.

What’s the last show you went to?

Hit Like a Girl & Short Fictions at Mahall’s!

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Pitch Perfect

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

I don’t cook!

Clothbound is out December 4 via Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here.