Here Are The Newport Folk Festival Set Times For 2024

The 2024 edition of the storied Newport Folk Festival goes down in Rhode Island this weekend, with a lineup featuring The War On Drugs, Killer Mike, Conan O’Brien, Hozier, and more. For a rundown of who plays when and where, keep scrolling.

Newport Folk Festival Set Times For Friday, July 26, 2024

Highlights from the opening day include Buck Meek at 12:20 (all times p.m. and ET unless otherwise noted) on the Quad Stage, Wednesday at 1:40 on the Quad Stage, Allison Russell at 1:55 on the Fort Stage, Guster at 3:25 on the Fort Stage, Petey at 4:05 on the Harbor Stage, Muna at 4:15 on the Quad Stage, Black Pumas at 4:55 on the Fort Stage, Shovels & Rope at 5:30 on the Harbor Stage, Adrianne Lenker at 5:45 on the Quad Stage, and Hozier at 6:30 on the Fort Stage.

Newport Folk Festival Set Times For Saturday, July 27, 2024

Playing on Saturday are Billy Bragg at 12:25 on the Fort Stage, Elle King at 2:55 on the Quad Stage, Rhiannon Giddens at 3:20 on the Fort Stage, Orville Peck at 4:15 on the Quad Stage, The War On Drugs at 4:55 on the Fort Stage, Killer Mike at 5:45 on the Quad Stage, and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at 6:30 on the Fort Stage.

Newport Folk Festival Set Times For Sunday, July 28, 2024

Closing the fest on its final day are Thao at 2:40 on the Harbor Stage, Cory Wong & Friends at 2:55 on the Quad Stage, Sierra Ferrell at 3:20 on the Fort Stage, De La Soul at 4:20 on the Quad Stage, Brittany Howard at 4:55 on the Fort Stage, Dropkick Murphys at 5:45 on the Quad Stage, and Conan O’Brien & Real Musicians at 6:30 on the Fort Stage.

Find the full 2024 schedule here.

