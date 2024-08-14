Nilüfer Yanya Undergoes ‘Mutations’ On Her Transformative New Single

We’re now almost exactly a month out from My Method Actor, the new Nilüfer Yanya album that’s set to drop on September 13. She shared the single “Call It Love” last month, and now she has returned with another advance taste via “Mutations.”

Yanya says of the song:

“‘Mutations’ deals with change brought about by circumstance. This is not the phoenix rising from the ashes but the subtle change that happens constantly as millions of tiny decisions and actions shape your being. It’s kind of like survival, for me. Less of a transformation and more something that’s born out of your environment and surroundings, that you need to do to survive. Mutation is just something you have to go through — you have to evolve.”

She also previously said of the new album, “The reason why some people find method acting traumatic and maybe not safe mentally, is because you’re always going back to that moment. It can be good or bad but you’re always feeding off the energy, something that’s defined you — and that’s what helps you become the character. It’s a bit like being a musician. When you’re performing, you’re still trying to invoke the energy and emotion of when you first wrote it, in that moment. It definitely feels like you’re having to recreate or step into that headspace.”

Watch the “Mutations” video above.

My Method Actor is out 9/13 via Ninja Tune. Find more information here.