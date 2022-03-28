Last week Harry Styles shared the kind of news that his superfans have been craving: a new Harry album is indeed coming, and quite soon. Harry’s House will be out in just a few months, on May 20th, and both the quirky cover art, the album trailer, and the perceived nod to Joni Mitchell, have already been delighting plenty of Styles fanatics.

Here’s the tweet announcing the album if you missed out on Harry looking for his couch:

Now, Styles has shared an update on when fans can expect to hear new music from the record, and again, they don’t have long to wait. In a tweet shared earlier this morning, Harry confirmed the name of what is likely the lead single off the album, “As It Was,” and shared a series of photos of his back, while decked out in a red glittery jumpsuit. Based on these photos alone, it looks like we’ll be getting a visual feast for the new record.

Check out the album trailer up top to get a feel for the vibe for Harry’s third solo album, and keep an ear to the ground for plenty more fan conspiracy theories and thoughts — and that single release this Friday.