Hope was faint that Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher would ever collaborative again, but Oasis recently announced a 2025 reunion tour, and they might be recording a new album.

Somehow, Noel Gallagher one-upped that with an even unlikelier collaborator.

On Thursday, September 12, Manchester City and PUMA unveiled “Definitely City” kits co-created by Gallagher as a nod toward Oasis’ Definitely Maybe album, which turned 30 on August 29.

The European football giant posted Gallagher unboxing the kit, and he explains that the colorway is an “homage to the album cover.” “Definitely City” is stitched on the back of the kit in Gallagher’s handwriting. Man City’s Pep Guardiola, Kyle Walker, Ederson Moraes, Mateo Kovacic, and Jess Park also recreated the Definitely Maybe album cover photo.

“It’s a proper honour,” Gallagher, a lifelong City fan, told Manchester City’s City Studios. “When the guys from PUMA approached us at one of the games, I took about five seconds to agree to it. It’s the same color palette as the cover of Definitely Maybe. I think it’s unique, but it’s definitely striking, and I think it looks great.”

Gallagher continued, “When you see people represent your Club, it’s important that they look good. Definitely Maybe has never lost its magic to me. I just think it’s an amazing snapshot of what we were about. With the anniversary, I’ve been listening to it a lot more than I would ever listen to it. You know, it makes me smile. They were great times. Really, really great. I mean, it’s spawned a great football kit. So its legacy lives on.”

The club will wear the “Definitely City” kit exclusively for select European fixtures during the 2024-25 season.

The “Definitely City” collection (featuring a track jacket and pants, overshirt, bomber jacket, tee shirt, polo, retro jersey, and drill top) is available for purchase here. The collection will also be sold at City Stores at Etihad Stadium, Arndale Centre, and Rockefeller Center NYC.