This past summer, Noel Gallagher was treated to an entire restaurant singing his Oasis hit “Wonderwall” to him. Recently, though, he had a far more humbling experience out in public, when he was talking with somebody who didn’t recognize him.

In a recent Absolute Radio interview, Gallagher explained, “Every Thursday you can catch me in the West End – not on stage, usually in the Firehouse, talking nonsense to somebody, anyone who will listen. […] Somebody asked me in the Firehouse the other night, ‘What do you do?’ And I was like… I didn’t know what to say. Well, I didn’t know what to say because I’d never been asked before, ‘What do you do?’ I was like, ‘Really?'”

He then framed his face with his hands and sang a snippet of Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger.”

Gallagher continued, “[The girl said], ‘So what is it you do,’ and I was like, ‘I change people’s lives for the better.’ She was like, ‘Oh, what: you’re in the medical profession?’ I was like, ‘Of sorts.’ […] I was gobsmacked. I was like, ‘Look, Google it, love. Just put in ‘Noel Gallagher,’ ‘High Flying Birds,’ ‘Oasis.’ Put in ‘Liam Gallagher,’ you’ll probably see a picture of me.”

Watch Gallagher tell the story in the video above.