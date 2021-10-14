Since Sept 1st, abortions past the 6-week mark of pregnancy are illegal in Texas. Texans seeking abortion care after the 6-week period have had to travel to other states to do so. This is an astonishing development in a post-Roe v. Wade world and the legality of this temporary ban is being fought in the courts — especially when you consider that these types of state-level bans disproportionately affect BIPOC, people living below the poverty line, and in rural areas. Americans are fighting for reproductive rights however they can and artists are using their platforms to help fight this infringement on reproductive freedom.

Bon Iver, Demi Lovato, St. Vincent, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen, IDLES, Tove Lo, and more to come, have joined forces with Noise for Now and Propeller’s Reproductive Freedom Campaign for fundraising and awareness-raising campaign. Noise For Now is an initiative that looks to connect artists to help fundraise for grassroots Reproductive Justice organizations (over 100 artists from Neil Young to Cat Power to G-Eazy have worked with them) and Propeller is a digital marketing platform focused on the intersection of culture and social good.

The elements are present for these artists to make a sizable difference in awareness of the cause and in this first portion of the campaign, each has also put up unique items to be raffled off to donors like vintage signed photos from Yeah Yeah Yeahs and clothes from Demi Lovato’s wardrobe. Here’s all that’s been graciously offered up thus far: