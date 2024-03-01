Indiecast Answers Listener Questions About Ty Segall, Feist, And More

Was this a big indie news week? Steven and Ian hope it wasn’t. Steven was off recording the audiobook version of his forthcoming book There Was Nothing You Could Do (out May 28, you can pre-order now!) so the guys had to bank this episode ahead of time. And you can immediately tell this was a banked episode, as they spend several minutes talking about the Kings Of Leon album that was announced last week. They also promise to spend next week talking about the big Fantasy Draft albums that are out today from Mannequin Pussy, Faye Webster, and Yard Act. Speaking of the fantasy draft, Vijay Iyer finally showed up on Metacritic and he has a fantastic score. But Ian insists he doesn’t regret pivoting off of him.

From there Steven and Ian dip into the mailbag to answer inquiries from our listeners. Some important topics are discussed. Is Q1 of the 2024 music release schedule historically great? Did Feist invent the “female seal” vocal style? Which modern albums would have ended up in thrift store bins, Fairweather Johnson-style? And Ty Segall, yay or nay?

