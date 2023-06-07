The inter-generational war of words between rockers Matty Healy and Noel Gallagher continued during the 1975’s show in Dublin today as Healy opened for his own band after Caroline Polachek lost her voice and canceled her set. Healy specifically responded to Gallagher calling him a “slack-jawed f*ckwit,” showing the elder star some love before getting in a slick dig of his own.

“Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit,'” he told the crowd before mentioning another artist Noel’s carried a long-standing feud with — his brother, Liam Gallagher. “I love Noel Gallagher. We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy. But I love Noel Gallagher, give it up for Noel Gallagher.”

Healy then delivered the gut punch. “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album,” he joked, “Whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews. But we love you, Noel, get Oasis back together!” Ahead of that, though, Healy graciously accepted praise from other older rock legends like Chris Martin and Bono, who he said “sent us the most beautiful messages, packages, [and] good wishes.” You can check out the video below.

The feud between Matty and Noel seems to stem from comments the 1975 frontman made during an interview promoting the group’s latest album/tour. In February, Matty complained about the friction between the Gallagher brothers and expressed hope for an Oasis reunion. And while Liam took his complaints in stride, Noel instead made the aforementioned “f*ckwit” comment in a May interview with Spin, calling The 1975 “sh*t” in the process. However, he also took things a step further the next month, deriding The 1975 as “not f*cking rock.”