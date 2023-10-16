Is Oasis Going On A Reunion Tour?

Oasis fans have been holding out hope for quite a while regarding the possibility of a reunion tour. Over the past year or so, it has seemed perhaps more likely that the Gallagher brothers would put the fighting aside for the music.

However, today, Liam Gallagher announced that he’ll be honoring the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut Definitely Maybe album by doing a solo tour — without his brother Noel.

The anniversary tour will take place next summer across the UK and Ireland, and fans can expect to hear the record in full — making it still a special experience.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour,” Liam Gallagher said, according to The Independent. “I wouldn’t be anywhere without [the album] and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x.”

Tickets for Liam Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe anniversary tour go on sale this Friday, October 20 at 9 a.m. local time, with some dates offering presales earlier throughout the week. Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates, with more information available here.

06/01/2024 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/03/2024 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/06/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/07/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/10/2024 — London, UK @ The O2

06/15/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/16/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/19/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/20/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/23/2024 — Dublin, IR @ 3Arena

06/24/2024 — Dublin, IR @ 3Arena

06/27/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live