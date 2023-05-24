Every now and again, some sort of drama involving Oasis and brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher pops up. The latest of it comes courtesy of Noel, who recently blamed Liam for the lack of an Oasis reunion. Now, Liam is firing back.

In a recent appearance on talkSPORT radio show White & Jordan, Noel said in part, “Well, I put it out there. He won’t call… I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan. You know, he should… if he’s got a plan, he should get someone to… He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

On Twitter earlier today, Liam wrote, “I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD.” He added, “He’s full of sh*t he HATES oasis fans doesn’t mind them buying his records.”

As NME notes, the AIDS comment is in reference to a time in the mid-’90s when the Oasis and Blur rivalry was at its peak and Noel wished AIDS upon Blur members.

Hours later, in response to a fan, Liam wrote, “Listen I wake up to find him giving me sh*t in the press he was doing it in oasis so there for I remind folk how much of a nasty little man he is thems the rules you don’t like F*CK OFF.” One user responded to that, “So why do you keep saying Oasis is happening when you clearly know it’s not? I won’t f*ck off cause I love your sh*t and I’ll keep buying.” Liam replied, “I don’t keep saying it’s happening I said it once I get asked I say I’m ready born ready which I am rite now we should have never have split up that’s what I say.”

