For the longest time, an Oasis reunion seemed impossible given the animosity between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. In recent years, though, they’ve both discussed the possibility and indicated they’re interested in the idea. So, why hasn’t it actually happened yet? Well, Noel says he’s just waiting on Liam to actually give him a call to talk about it.

In a recent conversation with the talkSPORT radio show White & Jordan, Noel was laughed when asked about an Oasis reunion before saying:

“Well, I put it out there. He won’t call… I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan. You know, he should… if he’s got a plan, he should get someone to… He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

He continued, “This thing with Liam is, you read these things every day, he’s saying on his [social media], ‘It’s happening, it’s happening.’ So he gets people’s hopes up, all over the world, and then I get asked about it and I have look like I’m dropping a big foot on it.”

As for why Noel thinks Liam hasn’t reached out: “I suspect that he doesn’t want to do it, but he just likes saying that he does want to do it, d’you know what I mean? Because he’s got his own thing going on: He’s selling out Knebworth and all that kind of thing! Why’s he want to share it with me for? I’m cool with what I’m doing, he’s smashing it… you know, why be disingenuous with people?”

Check out the video below.