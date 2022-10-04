On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In October

On The Up is Uproxx’s column highlighting five emerging artists each month to put on your radar. October’s picks have something for every type of mood that you might be in. We jump from a wavy SoCal do-it-all producer currently on tour with King Princess, an alt-rock quintet having a huge year, a Gen Zer who’s climbing up the Billboard Hot 100, an Oakland rapper who’s pure vibes but doesn’t take himself too seriously, and a New York duo making incredibly gorgeous songs and about to drop their debut LP. Check ’em out:

St. Panther We’ve been waiting for a new album or EP to get announced from St. Panther to include her in an edition of On The Up for a minute. And even though that hasn’t happened yet, new music has been dropping and we’re just gonna go ahead and tip a major cap to the SoCal-based singer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and rapper regardless. The project of Daniela Bojorges-Giraldo, St. Panther is signed to Lizzo and Leon Bridges-producer Ricky Reed’s Nice Life Recording Company and all of the elements for a swift ascent are in order. For starters, 2020’s These Days EP is a blissful exercise in afternoon haze. You might’ve heard “Infrastructure” on Insecure and the title track is a wavy companion to daydreams, as St. Panther’s chilled out sunshine vocals coast on a languid drum beat and trumpet. It’s all a proper primer into her enticing world. Then there are the new tunes, like the porch deck wanderlust of “So Bad” and the auto-tune turn-up of “Greatness.” St. Panther is currently on tour with King Princess and even featured Terrace Martin and Reed on her lockdown-released “Real Magic.” The force is strong with this one and she’s cool AF. Flipturn The Gainesville, Florida indie rock quintet had an eventful 2022. After dipping their toes on the summer festival circuit at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Shaky Knees, Flipturn signed to Dualtone Records for the release of their debut LP, Shadowglow, this past August. Album opener “The Fall” hits with thundering drums and a never-ending guitar riff. Singer Dillon Basse’s vocals shift from a high register on “Playground” to a downright soaring staccato on “Halfway.” This is a band that’s destined for some serious alt-rock radio airplay and should most certainly be back on the festival circuit next year. Lucky for you, they’re currently on a US headlining tour in support of Shadowglow and you’d be wise to catch them at an intimate venue across the country before the stakes get raised.

D4vd D4vd is the latest ultra Gen Z riser with a story to boot. The Houston native was making Fortnite clips (yes, that’s correct) set to the music of other artists. But when the inevitable takedown notices started coming, D4vd decided to just make his own music instead. That was just last year and now he’s signed to Darkroom/Interscope; a 2022 success story if there ever was one. His latest single, “Here With Me,” is a lovelorn bedroom pop tune that conjures up colorful butterflies dancing in your belly for that certain someone. “As long as I’m with you, I’ve got a smile on my face,” he sings. Meanwhile, the vulnerable “Romantic Homicide” isn’t nearly as sweet by contrast, but it peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week. Clearly his songwriting is resonating. Michael Sneed Oakland rapper Michael Sneed is a 20-something dude who’s been trying to make sense of the world around him after moving back home from college. He’s an instantly endearing presence on “Full Time Job II,” poking fun at the blockchain with a Baby Keem-like cadence. Then on “Sometimes Blue,” Sneed sounds like Chance The Rapper and Noname on 2013’s “Lost” wrapped into one, with bubbly guitar-soaked production from GrandBankss as he spits, “Maybe I’m wiser when I’m hopeless and naive when I’m faithful / I dreamed of a picture perfect ankle and layups against the Lakers / Got crossed fell into a desk and got stabbed by some staples.”