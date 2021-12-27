One of the highlights of Issa Rae’s hit HBO show Insecure was always the soundtrack, curated by Issa herself and featuring some of hip-hop and R&B’s rising stars. Fans reveled in both hearing longtime faves and getting put onto newcomers with every episode, with the show’s team sharing each episode’s tracklist as part of a growing playlist on streaming services. On Sunday night, the series finale aired, bringing the show to a close that fans are still discussing and debating on Twitter.

And while the touching finale may have sparked diverging opinions on the resolution of its lead character’s complicated love life, one thing many fans seem to agree on is that the music helped make the show. Scrolling through the “Insecure” trending topic on Twitter, you’re just as likely to see messages praising the show’s musical curation as you are ones debating various plot points throughout its five-season run.

Raphael Saadiq’s musical direction was another highlight of Insecure. He really made the music a character. — Kay (@audaciouskay) December 27, 2021

Music makes the setting and Insecure did that so well. That is one area where they excelled compared to most other series I’ve seen. — Kay (@audaciouskay) December 27, 2021

the music is such an integral part of Insecure, they really created a signature sound around the music they curate for the show

This playlist HBO made for the show has interviews with the soundtrack artists and cast members discussing the music journeyhttps://t.co/45Mk0VYscH https://t.co/edHkgAbHmX — Waystar Royco Intern (@kingbealestreet) December 27, 2021

Most of my favorite/most listed to music of the year came from #insecure and not sure what to do now that it’s over 😭🤯😭 https://t.co/LG8PCv7GWG — Patrese Anderson (@PatreseAnderson) December 27, 2021

Think what ima miss more about insecure are the music selections made. Show steady dropping new artists — Yorëy™️ (@__yorey) December 27, 2021

Many of the artists featured on the soundtrack also chimed in with both praise and thanks for Issa Rae’s fan-favorite series, which many say helped introduce them to new audiences — a sentiment that fans echoed wholeheartedly. Issa herself, who always live-tweets the show right along with fans, offering background information from the writer’s room and her inspirations for the show’s setting, plot, and its plethora of jokes, even noted how some of the finale’s songs found their way into touching pivotal scenes.

it’s been an honor of my career thus far for my songs to be used as a part of this story #InsecureHBO ♥️ can’t believe it’s over 😩 soooo much love to everyone involved, thanks for sharin my music with the world~ — reebs 🌿 (@Mereba) December 27, 2021

Having your music play in an Insecure episode means you made it in life idc — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) December 27, 2021

Name an artist or song you discovered because of #Insecure by @IssaRae I’ll start: Sticky x Ravyn Lenae — Peach 🍑🎄 (@mspeacherino) December 27, 2021

Love to @Mereba for giving us this beautiful song for our soundtrack. #InsecureHBO — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) December 27, 2021

Yebba’s “Distance” got me through quarantine and was my most listened to song in 2020. #InsecureHBO — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) December 27, 2021

Love Cleo Sol. This song played on my shuffle while I was brainstorming the finale and I got chills thinking about how perfect it was for this moment and Issa’s journey. #InsecureHBO — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) December 27, 2021