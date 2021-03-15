Last night was all about the Grammys, but movie fans have bigger news to digest now, as the nominees for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards have been revealed. There are some music breakouts there as well, and unsurprisingly, the composing duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are involved.

Reznor and Ross have a pair of scores nominated for Best Original Score, as both Mank and Soul (the latter of which they worked on with Jon Batiste) are nominated. Both films were also nominated for Best Original Score at the Golden Globes this year (and Soul won).

There are some noteworthy entries in the Best Original Song category as well: There’s “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga (sung by Will Ferrell and Molly Sandén, the latter of whom Rachel McAdams lip-synced in the film), HER’s “Fight For You” from Judas And The Black Messiah, Celeste’s “Hear My Voice” from The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Leslie Odom Jr.’s “Speak Now” from One Night In Miami, and Lauren Pausini’s “Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead.

As Stereogum notes, Odom is also up for best Supporting Actor for portraying Sam Cooke in One Night In Miami, which makes him the third person (after Mary J. Blige and Lady Gaga) to be nominated in song and acting categories in the same year.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards here.