The 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 25, which would tell aliens everything they need to know if they were touching down on planet Earth out of the blue: something went very, very amiss over the past year. The movie industry has struggled over the past year, but they’re still rallying to honor the best of the best, even though very few movies have arrived in theaters since January 2020. So… Birds Of Prey and Tenet for best picture?

Not quite. Expect Nomadland to score several nominations, given that it went in hard at the recent Globes ceremony, and other likely suspects will include several films that scored accolades on streaming, including Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, One Night in Miami…, Minari, and Judas and the Black Messiah. We’ll probably never see an other Oscars like this one (which might possibly never be more accurate a statement than during this year), and anything can happen this year. To that end, the nominations are being revealed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (White Tiger) and recent SNL host (and husband to Priyanka) Nick Jonas. Here’s the full list of nominations (as updated) below:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah