Since his death in 1996, we’ve continually strived to better understand and appreciate the genius of Tupac Shakur. In 2015, the All Eyez On Me: The Writing Of Tupac Shakur exhibit at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles became the first such exhibition dedicated to the late rapper. Come next year, you’ll be able to fully immerse in a multimedia Tupac experience via the Wake Me When I’m Free collaboration between The Estate of Tupac Shakur and The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. It begins in LA and will be touring the globe for years to come. And now next week, you’ll be able to own a piece of Tupac’s jewelry as an NFT, which joins the previously announced drop of photos from his debut album.

Dubbed “The Immortal Collection,” a collection of Tupac’s infamous jewelry will drop via the MakersPlace NFT marketplace on December 15th. The collection is inspired by the jewelry that Tupac wore and even the jewelry that he designed as his career blossomed. It contains pieces like his 2PAC and diamond solitaire rings, as well as his Makaveli bracelet (above) and a medallion he wore in the last photo ever captured of him. A statement regarding the drop said the following:

“Working in close collaboration with his Estate, NFT Artists Impossible Brief and curators Digital Arts & Sciences were able to select pieces from his personal archives that had some of the deepest meanings and intentions attached to them. It is with Tupac’s personal vision and ideas, that they carefully created this digital assortment of the jewelry he designed and wore, marking the world’s first NFT authorized by The Shakur Estate. “

The pieces represent a look at some of the items that will be included in the Wake Me When I’m Free experience. Take a look at the four items below and get more info on “The Immortal Collection” here.