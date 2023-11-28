Will Ozzy Osbourne Perform Live Again?

In July, metalheads jumped at the chance to catch Ozzy Osbourne during the inaugural 2023 Power Trip Festival. Unfortunately, the rocker was forced to drop out of the event due to health complications. The show bounced back by securing Judas Priest as the headlining act. However, fans still yearned for the Prince of Darkness to grace a stage near them. So, will Ozzy Osbourne ever perform live again?

According to the musician’s sit down with Rolling Stone UK for its December/January 2024 issue, as much as he wants to based on medical advisement, it doesn’t look like it.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will. But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life. At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really pissed off with myself, the doctors, and the world. But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact,’” said Osbourne.

He later added, “That’s one of the things I’ve been the most fucking pissed off at. I never got the chance to say goodbye or thank you… If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.’ That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man.”