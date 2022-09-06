Did you ever think that Ozzy Osbourne would be following in the footsteps of Ed Sheeran? Well when Osbourne takes the torch as the NFL’s season opener halftime show performer on Thursday night (September 8th), he’ll be looking to upstage Sheeran’s NFL Kickoff 2021 performance. All comparisons aside, playing at halftime of the Rams vs. Bills game is a big deal for the Prince of Darkness. Ozzy hasn’t performed on stage since 2019 when he joined Post Malone and Travis Scott at the AMAs for their track “Take What You Want.”

The stakes will be doubly high at SoFi for Osbourne, as his 13th album, Patient Number 9, comes out the next day, September 9th. It’s a devilish choice by the NFL and the Rams to have Ozzy on the field to kick-off the season, especially considering he moved away from Los Angeles this year to head back to England. But the Super Bowl Champion Rams are embracing the unique atmosphere that Osbourne will provide in his multi-song performance.

Ready to rock for Thursday Night Football! 😈🤘 pic.twitter.com/Kla0f1t6Q2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 2, 2022

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020, but it hasn’t slowed his drive as an artist one bit. Along with the upcoming album, he launched a popular NFT series of “CryptoBatz” and says he has been able to avoid getting COVID because Satan helped him avoid it. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!” he said.

The NFL’s Kickoff opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will be televised via NBC at 5:20 p.m PT on Thursday, September 8th. More info here.

