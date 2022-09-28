We are just hours away from new Paramore music. Their first single in five years, called “This Is Why,” is set to drop later today, ahead of their upcoming sixth album, also titled This Is Why, which will arrive in February. Ahead of their new era, the band’s lead vocalist Hayley Williams shared a message to Discord.

In the message, Williams said the time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic was necessary in order for her to get in the right headspace to make music again.

new update on paramore’s discord by hayley williams! pic.twitter.com/RcRdJzydsy — ★ yelyah content ★ (@YELYAHCONTENT) September 28, 2022

“We’re all in our 30s now,” said Williams, “Almost every single time the guys and I are together — and that’s a lot — we find ourselves reminiscing on the last two decades of friendship as if we’re ancient. It may sound silly, but none of us can actually believe that we’re still here and that somehow, people still seem to care. It’s a massive deal… something we don’t take lightly.”

Elsewhere in the note, Williams shared that the band has a busy “next couple of years” planned for their new era.

“I know that I would not be ready to give myself back to the band and the music and the life that I love so much had we not voluntarily given it up for a season,” Williams said.

This Is Why is out 2/10/2023 via Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.