Uproxx cover star Paramore had a rather eventful year. Despite a few canceled festival appearances, the “Thick Skull” musicians spent a significant time on the road. With Paramore’s time on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour done, frontwoman Hayley Williams could be gearing up for some solo shows next years.

While celebrating her birthday, Williams hinted at her 2025 solo tour plans in an Instagram stories. In the post (viewable here courtesy of Stereogum) teased that she is working a string of shows.

“I’m going to try and finally play some shows next year that would’ve happened nearly 5 years ago now,” she wrote. “That is, if the world doesn’t f*cking stop before then. Here’s hoping.”

The latter end of Williams’ statement subtly referred to her 2020 solo tour schedule. During the height of the pandemic, Williams released her long awaited debut solo studio album, Petals for Armor. Like all other artists, due to public safety concerns Williams’ supporting tour was interrupted.

Since then Williams recounted with Paramore, which wrapped up the singer up in an abundance of professional obligations. These commitments included Paramore’s This Is Why album, listening parties for fans, televised performances, its companion tour, and more.

Now, Williams can resume her solo ventures and fans are exciting to see what comes of it.