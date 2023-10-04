Paramore is releasing a new remixed version of their recent This Is Why, album, this time titled Re: This Is Why. The band brought on some outside artists to either provide classical reinterpretations of songs, or rewrite/rework others.

Fans had been waiting for the tracklist, which consists of musicians like Julien Baker, Foals, Wet Leg, and even Apple Music’s famous interviewer, Zane Lowe.

“We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence,” Paramore shared with the social media announcement. “It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding.”

Paramore's Re: This Is Why tracklist.

1. “This Is Why” (Re: Foals)

2. “The News” (Re: The Linda Lindas)

3. “Running Out Of Time” (Re: Panda Bear)

4. “Running Out Of Time” (Re: Zane Lowe)

5. “C’est Comme Ça” (Re: Wet Leg)

6. “Big Man, Little Dignity” (Re: Domi and JD Beck)

7. “You First” (Re: Remi Wolf)

8. “Figure 8” (Re: Bartees Strange)

9. “Liar” (Re: Romy)

10. “Crave” (Re: Claud)

11. “Thick Skull” (Re: Julien Baker)

12. “Sanity” (demo)

Re: This Is Why is out 10/6 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.