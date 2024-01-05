Paramore served — and we mean served — as Uproxx’s December 2023 cover stars , and in doing so, incidentally incited panic that the band might break up . Those who actually read the full feature should have known better, but regardless, a significant chunk of the Paramore fan base is still convinced that their beloved band will soon be no more. So…

Has Paramore Dropped Out Of The Eras Tour?

Not officially, no. Everybody calm down. Swift’s The Eras Tour opener across the UK and Europe is still listed as Paramore on her official website.

But people are concerned because Paramore just pulled out of the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO festival scheduled for January 13. Paramore’s social media accounts have also been wiped. Seemingly in response to the mystery surrounding Paramore, rumors popped up that Maisie Peters (another former Uproxx cover star) would instead open on the European/UK leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Peters denied that on Friday, January 5.

“girls i’m afraid that whilst i shall hopefully be shrieking all too well at wembley this summer, it shall be shrieked from the stands!” Peters wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “i am not an eras tour opener! alas the rumours are just rumouring! <3.”

Last July, Swift added 14 dates to her 2024 European/UK leg and announced Paramore as an opener.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” Swift wrote at the time. “And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”