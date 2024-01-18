Paramore, Uproxx’s December 2023 cover stars, began this year by pulling out of iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO festival and wiping their social media accounts, which only enhanced the firestorm of panic about the band’s future initially ignited (accidentally) by the Uproxx cover story written by Carolyn Droke. The fan base calmed down a bit when Paramore posted a Talking Heads cover for a forthcoming Stop Making Sense tribute album. Now, the Paramore faithful are back to panicking.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at Vive Latino in Mexico City, Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, and Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo,” Paramore (or, more likely, someone on their team) posted to their Instagram Story this morning, January 18. “In their place, Kings Of Leon have been confirmed. Paramore thanks them and apologizes for any inconvenience. They will see you in the next era.”

You would think that the final sentence there would quell any concern that Paramore is breaking up (or might eventually also drop out as The Eras Tour openers), and it sort of did, but fans are still demanding clearer answers as to what’s going on.

“paramore you need to say something at this point,” a user named Mar wrote on X (formerly Twittter). Another person, Apollo, wrote, “okay paramore what’s the deal? like what’s going on? y’all did a collab with a24 and are clearly not disbanding, but also why are y’all pulling out of shows while giving vague ass statements? and why won’t y’all even say anything about all that?”

