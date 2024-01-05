Why Did Paramore Wipe Their Social Media And Website?

Following the release of Uproxx’s Paramore cover story, fans were sent into an online panic. When the “Misery Business” musicians shared an excerpt from the piece by Carolyn Droke, rumors began to fly that they were officially breaking up.

However, that’s not what Droke meant when she penned the closing paragraph: “Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.”

But the band clearing their digital footprint still has the public wondering what’s going on with Paramore.