It appears SZA is grateful she abandoned her intergalactic trip to Saturn. Yesterday (December 20), after a slight hiccup SOS Deluxe: Lana was finally uploaded to streaming platforms. Among the 15 new tracks, SZA couldn’t help but make yet another movie reference. On the first installment of the musical series, Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 hit Kill Bill was her film fix.

But now SZA is all about coveted filmmaker Martin Scorsese, and he is all for it. Over on Instagram, Scorsese’s daughter Francesca shared a subtle stamp of approval from her and her dad. With a photo of her father (viewable here), Francesca used SZA’s track “Scorsese Baby Daddy” that name-drops Martin along with the caption: “SZA, Queen sh*t”

Well, shortly after SZA shared her geeked about reaction to the show of love. “The fact that this isn’t AI, and it is actually Martin Scorsese 😭,” SZA wrote in her repost.

Although the song doesn’t reference any of Scorsese’s award-winning films, it does something even better—hail Scorsese has the king of dramas.

“I rolled up all my problems / And then I smoked about it / I could’ve called my mom up / I’d rather f*ck about it / Addicted to the drama / Scorsese baby daddy / Right there, just a little further down / Got a brand new reason to spiral out / Bad mood, baby, come work me out / Oh, I’ma crash out, baby, don’t slow me do,” she sings.

Given that SZA’s recent interaction with Ben Stiller online led to him starring in the music video for “Drive,” this could be the start of an epic visual saga.

Listen to SZA’s song “Scorsese Baby Daddy” above. SOS Deluxe: Lana is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. Find more information here.