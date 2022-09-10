Ahead of a weekend of shows at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, rock band Pavement is inviting fans to see to DM them on Twitter to see them perform.

Earlier today, the band discovered a message written on a door outside of the venue, which seemed to be written by a zealous, disgruntled fan.

“Half of u that got 2 see Pavement just listened to them last week with your obsessed cat……” read the message. “Me bragging about I know Pavement more than people who don’t care 2 read this is prob why wife cheated.”

Pavement band member Stephen Malkmus shared an image of the message in a tweet, saying, “Creative frustration [outside] Orpheum. dm pavement account if you are free tonight and wanna see us.”

Creative frustration outsider Orpheum -/ dm pavement account if you are free tonight and wanna see us x0 Sm pic.twitter.com/75RfY3GFdH — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) September 9, 2022

It’s unclear whether Malkmus is inviting fans to see the band for free, however, Pavement member Mark Ibold shared in a recent interview with The A.V. Club that amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the band is happy simply to return to the stage.

“It’s like nothing that’s ever taken place before,” Ibold said. “This has changed everything with our crew and the protocol and how everything’s working, and the quarantine. That kinda shit never happened before. It’s really frustrating. But I’m really happy to be playing shows at all, and hopefully, things will run smoothly once we’re out on the road.”