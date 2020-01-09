The Most Anticipated Concert Tours Of 2020

If you are a music fan, the highlight of your year will generally be getting out of your house and seeing some live music. That could come at a local club, at a sports arena, or with 100K of your closest friends at a music festival. But regardless of your preferred setting, there is no substitute for a great concert. The following 32 acts are just some of the artists we’re looking forward to seeing in 2020, with many more sure to be announced in the coming months. So start saving now, it’s going to be a great year for live music.
32. Kanye West
Kanye’s “tour” this year won’t be a traditional one; rather than hitting arenas with jeweled masks and boisterous live renditions of his catalog hits, he is reportedly taking his Sunday Service Choir on the road, but he’s also planning on doing something with collaborator Joel Osteen. Whether that means they’ll accompany Osteen as he makes his guest speaking appearances or have two separate tours — one for Jesus Is Born and one with the preacher — it seems unlikely that the fans who were amazed by the floating stage at his Life Of Pablo Tour will be seeing anything of the sort this time around.
Check out Kanye West’s tour dates here.–Aaron Williams
31. Phoebe Bridgers
In the past year, Phoebe Bridgers image has become much more than her music. Along with curating a hilarious Twitter feed, Bridgers was at the forefront of allegations against Ryan Adams. Her courage inspired many but while the singer dealt with very personal experiences in the public eye, she continued to captivate audiences on stage with Conor Oberst for Better Oblivion Community Center. An inspiring performer, Bridgers plans to continue “screaming for a living” on the road in 2020.
Check out Phoebe Bridgers’ tour dates here.–Carolyn Droke
30. Schoolboy Q
Schoolboy Q will be venturing out on take two of the Crash Talk Tour starting at the end of January. He already finished the domestic leg of the tour. Next, he’ll be performing all over Europe for a month, performing songs from his April 2019 album.
Check out Schoolboy Q’s tour dates here.–Andre Gee
29. Jamila Woods
Jamila Woods first came to the attention of many by joining Chance The Rapper for his Saturday Night Live performance of “Sunday Candy” back in 2015. She’s only gotten better since then, becoming a more seasoned performer while supporting her two albums, including her latest, 2019’s Legacy! Legacy!.
Check out Jamila Woods’ tour dates here.–Derrick Rossignol
28. Sturgill Simpson
Hey fuckers, we know you're scrolling through your phone not working just like we are, except we don’t have time to respond to all your messages, so get the hell outta our DM’s and check your emails for an additional ticket presale code for A Good Look'n Tour. Don’t say we never did anything for y’all. . 📸: @boneydiego . . #wherethefuckhaveyoubeentheticketsareonsale #remembertobreatheitsallokay #slideouttathosedmsandintoyourinbox #doyouevenpresalebro #justholdingthepresalecodeformyfriends #calmthefuckdownmercurryitsjustapresale #wearealltheITthatsturgillhas #theseticketscanbeallyourn #lifeaintfairandtheworldismeanifyoucouldntgettickets #sittingherewithouttickets #iremembermyfirstpresale #sturgill #sturgillsimpson #tylerchilders
Sturgill Simpson made his name in country in recent years, but he flipped the script in 2019 with Sound & Fury, which can’t really be classified as anything other than pure rock. Between that and the outlaw country sound of his previous material, a Simpson show is bound to please just about anybody.
Check out Sturgill Simpson’s tour dates here.–D.R.
27. YBN Cordae
YBN Cordae is on the fast track to being one of the new generation’s most respected lyricists. But one of the most important parts of being an MC is moving the crowd. The young rhymer is honing that talent all over the world during the first third of the year, performing songs from The Lost Boy into April.
Check out YBN Cordae’s tour dates here.–A.G.
26. Anderson .Paak
I personally saw one of the first shows of .Paak’s 2019 tour, and he dominated literally the whole venue. He owned the space behind the drum kit, he was a ball of unbound energy all over the rest of the stage, and he even found his way doing a lap around the crowd, all while busting out some of the most lively R&B of the year.
Check out Anderson .Paak’s tour dates here.–D.R.
25. Megan Thee Stallion
Clips of Megan Thee Stallion’s live show were all over social media in 2019. From the twerking to the invigorated fan participation, a Stallion show looks like a must-have ticket for any aspiring hot girl. Will she go on tour to support her upcoming album? It makes sense for a powerhouse performer like Megan. She’s already popping up on music festival lineups across the country.
Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s tour dates here.–A.G.
24. Charli XCX
Charli XCX knows how to work a crowd like she knows how to work a streaming algorithm. The musician melts a variety of influences into driving pop. As for her live performances, Charli gets the crowd moving with her dance-ready hits and club bangers. Charli hones the theme of her music and turns it into an on-stage production, no matter the stage’s size. Take her Fallon performance with Christine And The Queens, where the duo turned a small studio into a faux bondage room.
Check out Charli XCX’s tour dates here.–C.D.
23. Tyler The Creator
A look at GOLFWANG’s tour schedule shows in July and June for the Lovebox and Roskilde festivals. Will those dates be before, during, or after an international tour? The multi-hyphenate artist could be releasing a followup to his IGOR album, and getting a chance to hear Tyler’s smooth, genre-fusing compositions over huge speakers would be quite the experience.
Check out Tyler The Creator’s tour dates here.–A.G.
22. Stormzy
Stormzy is suddenly the UK’s hottest commodity after his new album Heavy Is The Head proved his initial success was no fluke. Now, he’s got a world tour planned and after he popped up at Harry Styles’ show shortly before Christmas, nothing is outside the realm of possibility. His song “Own It” with Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy is already the UK’s first No. 1 of 2020, so sellout crowds will likely be the norm and he’s proved he can put on one heck of a show.
Check out Stormzy’s tour dates here.–A.W.
21. Dua Lipa
If you’ve had the pleasure of seeing Dua Lipa live, you already know that she’s an electrifying force who can move her body while belting out those powerhouse lyrics. Powered by a huge Grammy win last year, the success of her self-titled debut, and her looming second record Future Nostalgia, it’s only a matter of time until Lipa is back out on tour, teaching America just what an Albanian pop star can do when radio hits give way to a world of funk and disco-pop. Get out there and see her now, before the stadium seats get farther and farther back because the crowds are so big.
Check out Dua Lipa’s tour dates here.—Caitlin White
20. Brittany Howard
The Alabama Shakes leader guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live! late last year, and she made her short chunk of TV time feel like a window into a rollicking, free-flowing concert. If she can do that on network television, imagine how it feels to see her in person.
Check out Brittany Howard’s tour dates here.–D.R.
19. Tame Impala
It is taking longer than was originally expected for Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush to arrive, since all signs pointed to it being available this past summer. Still, Kevin Parker’s psychedelic majesty is a must-see in a live setting, and it’ll be a treat to see him playing some new tunes, particularly while headlining Bonnaroo.
Check out Tame Impala’s tour dates here.–D.R.
18. Angel Olsen
In the span of two years between albums, Angel Olsen went from singer/songwriter mainstay to crafting a shimmering on stage persona. With All Mirrors, Olsen brings an expansive production, trading in a strumming acoustic guitar for resonating synthy soundscapes. If her late-night performances are any indication, Olsen’s 2020 tour will be equally captivating, complete with a custom headpiece and synchronized beams of light.
Check out Angel Olsen’s tour dates here.—C.D.
17. Justin Bieber
There aren’t many artists that can pull off stadium tours, which makes Justin Beiber’s 2020 run extra exciting. The pop icon has announced an expansive schedule for the year, taking him to the biggest venues in the country as he supports his latest effort. The jaunt kicks off in Miami in May and is currently scheduled through the summer, winding up in the NYC metro in Septemeber.
Check out Justin Bieber’s tour dates here.–Philip Cosores
16. DaBaby
North Carolinian MC DaBaby is a raucous crowd pleaser, his appearances at Day N Vegas, Flog Gnaw, and Rolling Loud drawing some of the biggest crowds as he “Bop”-ped his way across the stage and crowd surfed to his heart’s content. Uproxx’s own Cherise Johnson confirmed that he’s grown as a performer, adjusting to the larger turnouts on the fly and picking up confidence and stagecraft to match his natural exuberance and charm. With two full albums worth of high-speed hits to roll through, the only potential downside for a DaBaby tour is more chances for him to get into fights — although there’s always the possibility he can navigate any troublesome situation with ease, considering he’s more than willing to even perform by FaceTime if he has to.
Check out DaBaby’s tour dates here.–A.W.
15. Nine Inch Nails
There aren’t many artists on this list without announced tour dates yet, but Nine Inch Nails have at least announced the intention to tour. The industrial greats strike a career balance that keeps them from ever being overexposed, with their last tour coming a couple years back and featuring a slant towards intimate performances. No word yet on what their next endeavor will look like, but with their recent work for Watchmen, Trent Reznor’s project is riding a creative high.
Check out Nine Inch Nails’ tour dates here.–P.C.
14. Billie Eilish
2019 was undoubtedly Billie Eilish’s break-out year. Eilish cemented her rightful spot at the center point of contemporary pop after her track “Bad Guy” dethroned Lil Nas X’s viral hit at No. 1 on the Hot 100 charts. But Eilish is still rising. Her 2020 World Tour sold out quickly, and it’s no surprise as to why. The young singer’s captivating SNL debut showed her unconventional style, and her flaming AMA live performance proved she’s got some tricks up her sleeve. While much of Eilish’s 2020 World Tour is sold out, the singer is offering free tickets to fans who do their part to fight climate change.
Check out Billie Eilish’s tour dates here.–C.D
13. Post Malone and Swae Lee
Post Malone almost came in first on my 2019 recap of the best pop tours of the year. And hey, if the only person ahead of you is Ariana Grande, then your game is tight. The only way to make a Post Malone show better is to bring one of his most trusted collaborators out on the road, too, and by teaming up with Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd he’s ensured that even fans who saw him all last year will be thrilled to come back out in 2020.
Check out Post Malone’s tour dates here.—C.W.
12. Travis Scott
Travis was confirmed as part of Coachella’s 2020 lineup and has been killing his Astroworld Festival sets two years in a row, so it might just be time for him to take his show on the road again. 2018’s Wish You Were Here Tour grossed $34.3 million even with its various technical glitches and Trippie Redd dropping out, so there’s plenty of incentive for him to do so. He’s also got his Jackboys EP to promote, giving him yet another reason to make the best of his break from girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
Check out Travis Scott’s tour dates here.–A.W.
11. Clipse
There probably isn’t a full Clipse tour in the offing. Pusha T already shot down rumors of a comeback album and No Malice doesn’t seem too amped about the possibility of reuniting the crew, staying out of his brother’s rap beef and generally laying low in comparison to the much more visible Pusha. But ever since it was announced that the two would link back up at Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival this year, there could be no stopping the rumors and fan demands of both a new project and an opportunity to see them together live outside of Virginia. Never say never.
Check out Clipse’s tour dates here.–A.W.
10. FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs is a musical wonder, yes, but she’s also proven herself to be versatile as a performing artist, especially lately with her newfound pole dancing skills. Pair that with a stunning new album and you have the makings of an amazing live experience.
Check out FKA Twigs’ tour dates here.–D.R.
9. Camila Cabello
After a sobering end to the year, Camila Cabello is definitely ready to change the narrative. Even if her new album Romance is a promising entry in the young star’s discography, crude, resurfaced commentary on Tumblr has been in the news more than her loved up songs have been. But if there’s one thing pop stars need to have, it’s the thick skin to withstand rightful criticism, and the stamina to keep going, anyway. Camila can put her money where her mouth is when it comes to how much she’s changed by continuing to give fans the music they want, and showcasing her love, kindness, and grace while out on the road. Everyone who is rooting for her wants to see her do just that, and hopefully a 2020 tour will give her a chance to rebuild.
Check out Camila Cabello’s tour dates here.—C.W.
8. Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey has come a long way since her infamously cringy SNL debut performance. Her recent record, Norman F*cking Rockwell earned the top slot on Uproxx’s 2019 Music Critics Poll. Along with captivating the hearts of critics, Lana knows how to entertain a crowd. And the singer plans to begin 2020 with similar energy. Lana joined openers Best Coast and Lucy Dacus to perform a duet in Chicago and even dutifully covered Joni Mitched in Seattle. But the singer has had her fair share of on-stage antics, and even stopped a show mid-performance to find her misplaced vape pen.
Check out Lana Del Rey’s tour dates here.–C.D.
7. Pavement
Do two concerts quantify as a tour? Probably not, but when you are Pavement and have been dormant for a decade, we’ll take what we can get. The band has said that those two performances, both for Primavera Sound, would be their only 2020 dates and there is no reason to believe they are lying. However, with Primavera set to launch a Los Angeles festival this summer, there is at least a tiny possibility that the band reconsiders and helps the festival plant its flag in a new market. We can dream.
Check out Pavement’s current tour dates here.–P.C.
6. Rage Against The Machine
It hasn’t been hard to hear Rage Against The Machine songs live over the last couple years, as most of the band’s members have been touring as Prophets Of Rage with vocalists Chuck D and B Real. But nothing can substitute perfectly for the real thing, and the hard rock legends return for the first time since 2011. Coachella is the big gig on the docket, but they have already announced several other dates leading up to it. No word yet on whether this tour will continue all year, but with the election coming, now seems like the right time to Rage.
Check out Rage Against The Machine’s tour dates here.–P.C.
5. My Chemical Romance
Lucky Los Angeles fans closed out their 2019 by seeing My Chemical Romance perform their first concert since 2012. But for those that weren’t there, never fear, as the emo legends have more dates to come in 2020. While they were expected to play Coachella, that is not yet on the docket, though dates in Australia and Japan are confirmed for March. It’s hard to imagine them stopping there, so stay tuned for further announcements.
Check out My Chemical Romance’s tour dates here.–P.C.
4. Harry Styles
Didn’t snag tickets to the once-in-a-lifetime release show behind Fine Line last December? No worries, dear, Harry is coming back to LA for multiple dates, and he’s bringing guests like Jenny Lewis and King Princess along with him. In fact, Styles has already announced an international tour for his Fine Line era that helps cement him as one of the biggest pop stars in the game. The other boys need to step their game up, because no one is rocking stages these days like Harry Styles. With a loyal base of adoring fans who know every word and fly across the world to see him, you better get your tickets early if you want in on the experience.
Check out Harry Styles’ tour dates here.—C.W.
3. Kendrick Lamar
TDE is primed to set the decade off right with a slew of releases, including a new Kendrick Lamar album. It’s likely that the megastar will then go on tour to support the project, with European festival dates already popping up for the summer. Will another TDE tour be in the cards? Will he take another up and coming rhymer along with him? Time will tell.
Check out Kendrick Lamar’s tour dates here.–A.G.
2. Taylor Swift
Though she spent most of 2018 touring behind her madcap, gloomy comeback album Reputation, even record-breaking sales and a documentary couldn’t keep Taylor away from the road. After the success of last year’s Lover, she quickly announced a weekend-long festival in honor of the record, and has hinted that shows around the album will be hitting a lot of wide-open spaces this year. Whatever she decides to do to make this tour even better than the last, know that it will be light, bright, and beautiful, just like her latest album.
Check out Taylor Swift’s tour dates here.—C.W.
1. Frank Ocean
Drake, one of the world’s biggest superstars, got booed at Camp Flog Gnaw last year because he wasn’t Frank Ocean. That’s how much people want to see Ocean live, and they’ll do just that at Coachella this summer. Hopefully, more tour dates will follow.
Check out Frank Ocean’s tour dates here.–D.R.
