The Most Anticipated Concert Tours Of 2020

If you are a music fan, the highlight of your year will generally be getting out of your house and seeing some live music. That could come at a local club, at a sports arena, or with 100K of your closest friends at a music festival. But regardless of your preferred setting, there is no substitute for a great concert. The following 32 acts are just some of the artists we’re looking forward to seeing in 2020, with many more sure to be announced in the coming months. So start saving now, it’s going to be a great year for live music.

32. Kanye West Kanye’s “tour” this year won’t be a traditional one; rather than hitting arenas with jeweled masks and boisterous live renditions of his catalog hits, he is reportedly taking his Sunday Service Choir on the road, but he’s also planning on doing something with collaborator Joel Osteen. Whether that means they’ll accompany Osteen as he makes his guest speaking appearances or have two separate tours — one for Jesus Is Born and one with the preacher — it seems unlikely that the fans who were amazed by the floating stage at his Life Of Pablo Tour will be seeing anything of the sort this time around. Check out Kanye West’s tour dates here.–Aaron Williams 31. Phoebe Bridgers In the past year, Phoebe Bridgers image has become much more than her music. Along with curating a hilarious Twitter feed, Bridgers was at the forefront of allegations against Ryan Adams. Her courage inspired many but while the singer dealt with very personal experiences in the public eye, she continued to captivate audiences on stage with Conor Oberst for Better Oblivion Community Center. An inspiring performer, Bridgers plans to continue “screaming for a living” on the road in 2020. Check out Phoebe Bridgers’ tour dates here.–Carolyn Droke

30. Schoolboy Q Schoolboy Q will be venturing out on take two of the Crash Talk Tour starting at the end of January. He already finished the domestic leg of the tour. Next, he’ll be performing all over Europe for a month, performing songs from his April 2019 album. Check out Schoolboy Q’s tour dates here.–Andre Gee 29. Jamila Woods Jamila Woods first came to the attention of many by joining Chance The Rapper for his Saturday Night Live performance of “Sunday Candy” back in 2015. She’s only gotten better since then, becoming a more seasoned performer while supporting her two albums, including her latest, 2019’s Legacy! Legacy!. Check out Jamila Woods’ tour dates here.–Derrick Rossignol

26. Anderson .Paak I personally saw one of the first shows of .Paak’s 2019 tour, and he dominated literally the whole venue. He owned the space behind the drum kit, he was a ball of unbound energy all over the rest of the stage, and he even found his way doing a lap around the crowd, all while busting out some of the most lively R&B of the year. Check out Anderson .Paak’s tour dates here.–D.R. 25. Megan Thee Stallion Clips of Megan Thee Stallion’s live show were all over social media in 2019. From the twerking to the invigorated fan participation, a Stallion show looks like a must-have ticket for any aspiring hot girl. Will she go on tour to support her upcoming album? It makes sense for a powerhouse performer like Megan. She’s already popping up on music festival lineups across the country. Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s tour dates here.–A.G.

24. Charli XCX Charli XCX knows how to work a crowd like she knows how to work a streaming algorithm. The musician melts a variety of influences into driving pop. As for her live performances, Charli gets the crowd moving with her dance-ready hits and club bangers. Charli hones the theme of her music and turns it into an on-stage production, no matter the stage’s size. Take her Fallon performance with Christine And The Queens, where the duo turned a small studio into a faux bondage room. Check out Charli XCX’s tour dates here.–C.D. 23. Tyler The Creator A look at GOLFWANG’s tour schedule shows in July and June for the Lovebox and Roskilde festivals. Will those dates be before, during, or after an international tour? The multi-hyphenate artist could be releasing a followup to his IGOR album, and getting a chance to hear Tyler’s smooth, genre-fusing compositions over huge speakers would be quite the experience. Check out Tyler The Creator’s tour dates here.–A.G.

20. Brittany Howard The Alabama Shakes leader guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live! late last year, and she made her short chunk of TV time feel like a window into a rollicking, free-flowing concert. If she can do that on network television, imagine how it feels to see her in person. Check out Brittany Howard’s tour dates here.–D.R. 19. Tame Impala It is taking longer than was originally expected for Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush to arrive, since all signs pointed to it being available this past summer. Still, Kevin Parker’s psychedelic majesty is a must-see in a live setting, and it’ll be a treat to see him playing some new tunes, particularly while headlining Bonnaroo. Check out Tame Impala’s tour dates here.–D.R.

18. Angel Olsen In the span of two years between albums, Angel Olsen went from singer/songwriter mainstay to crafting a shimmering on stage persona. With All Mirrors, Olsen brings an expansive production, trading in a strumming acoustic guitar for resonating synthy soundscapes. If her late-night performances are any indication, Olsen’s 2020 tour will be equally captivating, complete with a custom headpiece and synchronized beams of light. Check out Angel Olsen’s tour dates here.—C.D. 17. Justin Bieber There aren’t many artists that can pull off stadium tours, which makes Justin Beiber’s 2020 run extra exciting. The pop icon has announced an expansive schedule for the year, taking him to the biggest venues in the country as he supports his latest effort. The jaunt kicks off in Miami in May and is currently scheduled through the summer, winding up in the NYC metro in Septemeber. Check out Justin Bieber’s tour dates here.–Philip Cosores

14. Billie Eilish 2019 was undoubtedly Billie Eilish’s break-out year. Eilish cemented her rightful spot at the center point of contemporary pop after her track “Bad Guy” dethroned Lil Nas X’s viral hit at No. 1 on the Hot 100 charts. But Eilish is still rising. Her 2020 World Tour sold out quickly, and it’s no surprise as to why. The young singer’s captivating SNL debut showed her unconventional style, and her flaming AMA live performance proved she’s got some tricks up her sleeve. While much of Eilish’s 2020 World Tour is sold out, the singer is offering free tickets to fans who do their part to fight climate change. Check out Billie Eilish’s tour dates here.–C.D 13. Post Malone and Swae Lee Post Malone almost came in first on my 2019 recap of the best pop tours of the year. And hey, if the only person ahead of you is Ariana Grande, then your game is tight. The only way to make a Post Malone show better is to bring one of his most trusted collaborators out on the road, too, and by teaming up with Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd he’s ensured that even fans who saw him all last year will be thrilled to come back out in 2020. Check out Post Malone’s tour dates here.—C.W.

6. Rage Against The Machine View this post on Instagram @losdos_maintainstudio A post shared by Rage Against The Machine (@rageagainstthemachine) on Nov 8, 2019 at 11:38am PST It hasn’t been hard to hear Rage Against The Machine songs live over the last couple years, as most of the band’s members have been touring as Prophets Of Rage with vocalists Chuck D and B Real. But nothing can substitute perfectly for the real thing, and the hard rock legends return for the first time since 2011. Coachella is the big gig on the docket, but they have already announced several other dates leading up to it. No word yet on whether this tour will continue all year, but with the election coming, now seems like the right time to Rage. Check out Rage Against The Machine’s tour dates here.–P.C. 5. My Chemical Romance Lucky Los Angeles fans closed out their 2019 by seeing My Chemical Romance perform their first concert since 2012. But for those that weren’t there, never fear, as the emo legends have more dates to come in 2020. While they were expected to play Coachella, that is not yet on the docket, though dates in Australia and Japan are confirmed for March. It’s hard to imagine them stopping there, so stay tuned for further announcements. Check out My Chemical Romance’s tour dates here.–P.C.